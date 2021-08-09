Deaf horse found in Tijuana River Valley after missing for 3 days

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A deaf horse named Tonto is back home after missing for three days.

Law enforcement with the San Diego Humane Society responded to the Tijuana River Valley after a Navy helicopter pilot spotted the horse named "Tonto" running free in a field on Friday.

"Tonto, who goes on leased horseback rides from Southern Breeze Ranch, had been missing since his rider fell off on Tuesday," a spokesperson from the Humane Society said in a statement.

On August 6, SDHS dispatched Officer Paulay, an experienced rider herself, and equestrian Katie Gibson, to search for Tonto. SDHS Corporal Ganus and Officer Martinez also assisted in the search for Tonto on foot.

After a three-hour search, Officer Paulay and Gibson found Tonto and brought him back to his very thankful owner.

"We are so happy Tonto is back home where he belongs!"

Tonto is doing well. The rider who fell off Tonto on Tuesday was not hurt.