Deadline to file claim for San Diego County unclaimed money extended to October 4

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county Treasurer-Tax Collector announced an extension on the deadline for filing claims on more than $867,000 in unclaimed funds.

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said the previously deadline, Sunday, Sept. 22, has been extended to Oct. 4 to allow people further opportunities to claim the money remaining on the county's books.

"We'd love to reunite people with their money, so we are extending the deadline," McAllister said. "So far, only a handful of people have filed claims. Because of that, I have extended the deadline and we are expanding our efforts to reach those who may be owed money."

Each year, the county tries to return funds owed to taxpayers but is often unable to, typically due to undeliverable warrants or checks by the postal service. These can come from overpaid taxes and bills being paid to contractors doing business with the county.

According to McAllister, the smallest refund available is $15 and the largest is $25,118.

"If you have done business with the county in the last three years, including paying property taxes, you could be on the unclaimed monies list," he said.

Countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county's general fund, current state law reads.

"I'm sure people could use this money, so my staff and I are working hard to return it to its rightful owners," McAllister said.

A full list of money owed can be found at www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection/Unclaimed-Money.html.html.

Hard copies of the list are available at the following Treasurer-Tax Collector locations:

-- Chula Vista, 590 Third Ave.

-- Santee, 10144 Mission Gorge Road

-- San Marcos, 141 East Carmel St.

According to the office, people owed money can follow the instructions on the unclaimed money website to file a refund claim by Oct. 4. Additionally, you can email claims to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov or call 1-877-829- 4732 for more information.

