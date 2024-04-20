Deadline for FEMA assistance application approaching for flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Disaster recovery centers like this have been open since March to help flood victims connect with resources, including helping people apply for FEMA Assistance.

One of the repeat visitors is Raymond Juarez, who wanted to ensure his application was filled out correctly to meet the Friday FEMA application deadline.

Raymond is one of many flood victims looking for assistance.

“I'm going to see if I can get some kind of an extension," Juarez said. "There's still a lot of information that I need to gather and get together."

Water flooded Juarez's house in January, including the bottom floor where he lives. He salvaged a few things and is still working on rebuilding.

Juarez said it has been challenging to get financial help mostly because of gathering documents, which were lost in the flood.

However, FEMA says flood victims have more time to gather paperwork, and Friday’s deadline is simply to register or apply for help.

If you applied online and received a message saying your application was tagged late, FEMA says it’s because of a glitch that they’re working on.

Here are the details based on how you apply:

Disaster Relief Centers close at 7 p.m.

The FEMA Hotline closes at 10 p.m.

The FEMA online portal closes at midnight.

ABC 10News asked FEMA what would happen next for anyone who didn’t apply by tonight.

"It becomes as a late application, and for late applications, you have to have a good excuse why you were late," Gerard Hammink with FEMA said.

Juarez says he’s thankful help is out there, and hopeful things will soon return to normal.