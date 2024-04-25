Watch Now
Dead whale washes ashore at La Jolla Shores

KGTV
Part of dead whale carcass on La Jolla Shores (April 25, 2024)
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 11:40:37-04

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) – A deceased whale washed ashore at La Jolla Shores on Wednesday, according to City of San Diego officials.

City officials confirmed the carcass of an 18-foot whale was spotted north of the boat launch, near the La Jolla Shores Hotel, at around 5:45 p.m.

The carcass was described by city officials as “heavily decomposed.”

Officials told ABC 10News that a team of scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was notified to examine the whale.

Removal of the whale carcass was expected to occur sometime Thursday morning.

