Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Daughter arrested for allegedly stabbing mother in San Marcos

San Diego Sheriff
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File
San Diego Sheriff
Posted at 3:12 PM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 18:12:21-05

SAN MARCOS (CNS) — A 27-year-old woman suspected of stabbing her mother in San Marcos was arrested, authorities said today.

Deputies were dispatched just after 5 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of San Elijo Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

They found a woman with stab wounds who told them she was stabbed by her daughter, department officials said in a statement. The mother was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

With the help of air support, the suspect was found on a nearby hiking trail. Anzy McWha, daughter of the victim, was arrested for alleged assault and booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today