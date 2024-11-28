DA's Office: No charges filed in deadly Grant Hill stabbing case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - No criminal charges were filed Wednesday against a man who was arrested along with his teenage son last week in connection with a fatal stabbing in the Grant Hill neighborhood.

The fatal Friday afternoon altercation occurred near the intersection of 27th Street and L Street, where officers found a man with at least one stab wound and head trauma, according to the San Diego Police Department. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly afterward, the department reported.

Police identified the victim on Wednesday as 36-year-old San Diego resident Moises Duarte.

Police said the suspects and Duarte were in a prior altercation stemming from vandalism that happened at the same location about one month ago. During the fight, the suspect's vehicle was damaged by a rock and a bat and subsequently crashed into a power pole, the department added.

A 37-year-old man and his 17-year-old son were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing, with the father booked into county jail on suspicion of murder. On Wednesday, the day when his arraignment would have occurred, a San Diego County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman said charges were not filed in the case. San Diego police said charges have not been filed "pending additional investigation."

Duarte's 15-year-old son was also temporarily detained by officers at the scene, then released to his mother. Authorities said he will not be facing charges.

Anyone with information about the fight or stabbing was urged to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

