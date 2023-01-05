Dangerously high surf, tides expected Thursday and Friday along the coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The incoming storm is expected is bring high surf and very high tides to San Diego's coast on Thursday and Friday, which may cause some flooding on the boardwalk and in other areas of the beach and bay, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Division has increased staffing for those days in advance of severe weather conditions.

"We'll have more lifeguards in vehicles and at some of the beaches that we know are troubled areas, and we know people are going to come out, and surf," Lifeguard Chief James Gartland said.

The department has also upped boating patrol along the coast. Swift water teams will be out in flood-prone areas, such as the Tijuana River Valley, Mission Valley, and Sorento Valley.

A Coastal Flood Advisory and High Surf Warning will be in effect Thursday and Friday, with the storm expected to bring large breaking waves of 10 to 16 feet.

If you decide to visit the beach, Gartland said to be cautious and don't turn your back to the ocean.

"You turn your back to the ocean, a 12 to 15-foot set wave comes in... will knock you down and pull you out to sea," he said.

He strongly recommends avoiding the water if you're not a good swimmer or experienced surfer.

However, it's just as important to protect yourself indoors as it is outdoors.

Eric Richardson is the owner of Roofing Specialists of San Diego.

Richardson said because it doesn't often rain here, people can forget about preventative measures, such as cleaning their gutters before a storm.

"A lot of times, people will have clogged gutters that fill up and backflow like an ice dam and then start to show signs of leakage," he said.

Richardson said trying to patch a roof during a storm is not that effective since the surface is wet.

If you do have a leak, be sure there's no water collecting in the ceiling, which could cave in due to too much build-up.

"What we recommend is people get a trashcan to collect the water. Then take a screwdriver, and you can actually poke a screwdriver through the drywall to allow it to come through quicker to drain if it's puddling in the attic," Richardson said.

Even if you don't have a leak this time around, Richardson suggests having your roof checked out, especially if the roof is over 20 years old.