Dangerous levels of toxic gas have been found near the Tijuana River Valley

Dangerous levels of toxic gas have been found near the Tijuna Rivery Valley. Monday, City leaders joins medical researchers and community members demanding answers.

“It’s tough when you are gambling your health,” says Aly Wilson. And that’s why she says they’ve been doing every single day. Each time, they step outside of their Imperial Beach home.

Wilson says, “ we wake up in the morning, can’t breathe, my husband wakes up coughing. Hacking. Both of my sons have stomach issues. My youngest has been coming home with headaches. “

And researchers from UC San Diego and SDSU say they have collected data that could explain why.

They say teams detected alarming amounts of toxic gases, specifically hydrogen cyanide, peaking at night impacting neighborhoods like Nestor, Tijuana River Valley, San Ysidro, and Imperial Beach.

Because of those findings, researchers pulled teams from staying there overnight. But they will continue to monitor the levels.

Researchers say, “at those levels is where you start to see dangerous health conditions.”

Out of an abundance of caution schools in the area are limiting outdoor activities from the Sweetwater Union High School District, the South Bay Union School District, and the San Ysidro School District. Keeping students inside and using air scrubbers and air purifiers in classrooms.

Wilson says while she’s thankful schools are doing what they can to protect their students and staff. She hopes a permanent solution is found soon.

She adds. “ If this doesn’t bring the attention to this issue then what will, why isn’t anything being done.”