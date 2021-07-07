DA: San Diego County seeing a disturbing increase in DUI deaths

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is seeing a disturbing increase in DUI fatalities, according to the district attorney's office.

"There's a marked increase in combinations of alcohol and drugs. We need to get the message out that mixing alcohol and marijuana is a prescription for disaster," said District Attorney Summer Stephan in a video update late last month.

Kaley Kantor is the program specialist with Mothers Against Drunk Driving in San Diego. Kantor says the numbers follow national trends.

"We believe that's likely in response to COVID-19, people are coming out of a year-long isolation, that may have been a catalyst in people's drinking habits, maybe people think they are making up for lost time," said Kantor.

A bicycle spray painted white and decorated with flowers and candles sits on South Coast Highway 101 in Solana Beach. The spot was the scene of a fatal DUI hit and run on June 22nd.

Employees of Revolution Bike shop were getting ready to open the store when they heard a loud bang.

"We all ran out front to just find the victim just in the middle of the street, middle of the highway, not in a very good looking position, not moving unconscious," said Roch.

Sheriff's deputies identify the victim as 75-year-old Allen Hunter. Later that day, they arrested 21-year-old Lucas Morgans. He's facing charges including vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

MADD is pushing for federal legislation to reduce drinking and driving.

"Our current federal priority is the enactment of legislation that will require all new vehicles to be equipped with advanced passive technology that will either control or prevent an impaired driver from operating a vehicle," said Kantor.