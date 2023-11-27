Cyber Monday: Amazon's ship center in overdrive as spending records expected

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The holiday shopping frenzy is hitting its peak, with Cyber Monday expected to smash spending records. At Amazon's cutting-edge sorting center in Otay Mesa, pallets of packages are piling up as the e-commerce giant gears up for what's projected to be a record-breaking shopping year.

Americans are anticipated to spend over 12 billion dollars on Cyber Monday alone.

Matthew Tapp, the senior operations manager at the tech-driven San 5 facility in San Diego, said Cyber Monday is Amazon's equivalent of the Super Bowl.

"We’re doing about two to three times the volume we normally do. In any given week outside of the holidays, we’re doing about 2 million packages," said Tapp. "This week we’re expecting to over three million."

The Robin system is driving this efficiency.

“You’re looking at the most cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technology at Amazon. This system allows us to process 18,000 packages an hour," said Tapp.

Compared to seven years ago when this technology is not in place, Tapp said the employees are able to sort packages more safely.

“In many ways, the associates are interacting with the packages every day in different types of job functions," he said. "But this system has improved that safety by allowing the heavy lifting to be done by the robotics and even take on a lot of the repetitive tasks."

And the deals won't stop with Cyber Monday. As tradition holds, discounts and promotions will continue throughout the entire holiday season.

