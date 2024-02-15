CVPD investigating pedestrian death following collision

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating the death of a man Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck, according to a press release from CVPD.

Police officers responded to a traffic collision call made by the truck driver around 5:30 a.m. at 600 blocks of L Street, east of Riverlawn Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old Chula Vista resident under a Ford F-250 utility truck with major injuries and no signs of life, the release said.

Fire crews also arrived on the scene and confirmed the man's death. The release said the 32-year-old Chula Vista truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Officials do not believe DUI was a factor in the collision, and the victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Any witnesses are advised to contact the Traffic Bureau, who are continuing their investigation, at (619) 476-5320, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip through P3tips if they wish to remain anonymous.