CVPD investigates back-to-back vandalism incidents at Camarena Elementary School as hate crime

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The Chula Vista Police Department is investigating two back-to-back vandalism incidents at Camarena Elementary School, which caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

In a press release, the department said that officers responded to a radio call of vandalism at 1600 blocks of Exploration Falls Drive. Officers spoke with a school staff member who discovered the spray-painted graffiti in the morning. According to the staff, the graffiti was found in various areas, including walls, doors, and the front of the school, which is not locked behind a gate.

The graffiti consisted of racial slurs targeted at various races, swastikas and other "concerning words and symbols," the release said. Later that evening on Sunday, around 11 p.m., officers responded after a custodian cleaning the graffiti at the school reported that they saw someone on campus, but officers could not locate anyone.

According to the release, on Monday at 5 a.m., a local news team working on a story at the school found newer graffiti at the front of the school. The department believes the newer graffiti may have appeared between 11 p.m. after the officers checked the area and when the news crew found it.

The department said School Resource Officers have been at the campus since Monday morning, working alongside school staff and ensuring school safety. CVPD is investigating two vandalism incidents as felony hate crimes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit tips anonymously online or through the P3tips mobile application.

