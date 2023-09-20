Cutwater Agave Club, Padres' new premium seating area, coming to Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Petco Park will have a new, exclusive area for Padres fans to hang out during games next season.

The organization announced the creation of the Cutwater Agave Club, which will be located on the third base side, on the stadium’s Terrace Level and near the Western Metal Supply Co. building.

According to the Padres, the new seating area includes “luxury finishes, access to semi-inclusive food and beverage offerings, and a private restroom with a variety of seating concepts and options allowing Premium Seat Members the opportunity to further enhance their experience at Petco Park.”

Seating in the Cutwater Agave Club is available through a Padres Membership, according to the team. Different seating options are available, starting at $185 per seat per game.

Work on the club will begin once the season concludes, and the team expects the area to be ready by Opening Day of the 2024 season.

More information on the new premium seating area, including how to purchase seats, can be found at www.padres.com/agaveclub.