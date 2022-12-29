Watch Now
Cut-out catalytic converters found in car that led Oceanside chase

Posted at 7:30 AM, Dec 29, 2022
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) -- Four people suspected in a reported catalytic converter theft were taken into custody by Oceanside Police following a high-speed chase early Thursday morning.

Police told ABC 10News that someone called 911 at around 2 a.m. to report their catalytic converter was stolen by someone in a black Ford Fusion without license plates.

The Fusion was spotted by officers near the scene of the reported theft, and when police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away onto westbound state Route 76.

The pursuit reached speeds up to 100 MPH before police called it off for safety reasons.

After using a spike strip to slow the Fusion down, officers eventually caught up to the vehicle and found it abandoned off SR-76.

Police said officers discovered several cut-out catalytic converters inside the car, and moments later, four people from the Fusion were found hiding in a nearby riverbed and detained.

