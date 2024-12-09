Customs and Border Protection to host women's resume and application workshop in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be hosting a women's resume and application workshop in Chula Vista on Thursday, which is part of the agency's efforts to boost its hiring of female employees, it was announced.

The workshop is slated for 4 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 12, at the Chula Vista Public Library at 365 F Street.

CBP said in a statement that the workshop and other similar events are part of the 30x30 initiative, a pledge by law enforcement agencies across the United States and beyond to increase the number of women in law enforcement roles. The initiative aims to have 30% of participating of law enforcement agencies represented by women by the year 2030.

Thursday's event will feature information on the requirements, application and hiring process, and salary for CBP officer and Border Patrol Agent positions.

Attendees who are ready to apply were encouraged to bring a laptop and current resume for review by CBP recruiters onsite.

