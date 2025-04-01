Cura Smiles Dental Clinic Provides Life-Changing Care to San Diego Residents

SAN DIEGO KGTV) — Inside a local church in City Heights is Cura Smiles Dental Clinic, a non-profit organization that has been transforming lives through dental care since its founding in 2017. The clinic caters primarily to individuals who lack dental insurance, are unsheltered, or are in recovery from addiction.

Cheryl Martinez, a patient at Cura Smiles, reflects on the significant changes in her life since arriving at the clinic. “From the very first appointment, it was just a fine dining situation. It was an experience as I’m walking through the door. I was valued and important. There was hope I could have self-confidence again,” she said.

Dr. Thomas Fitzpatrick, the founder of Cura Smiles, began the organization after participating in medical and dental missions in Nicaragua. Recognizing a similar need in San Diego, he established the clinic to address the gap in dental care for the underserved population. The clinic's primary objective is “to get people out of pain and infection.”

Christine Passmore, Executive Director of Cura Smiles, notes that they focus on urgent care and preventive interventions like cleanings, fillings, and extractions.

Martinez, who struggled with addiction and did not receive dental care during that time, had all of her teeth removed prior to her treatment at Cura Smiles. She shared, “Your smile is the single most important thing people recognize when they see you.” With the support of Cura Smiles, she received a full set of dentures, which helped her regain not just her smile but also her confidence.

“They don’t just make you smile on the outside," Martinez added. "I’m in the place now where because of Cura Smiles, when I take out my dentures and look up, I can still smile because I feel good with or without them.”

The organization's impact extends beyond patients; many dentists and staff who volunteer find that their support provides them with personal fulfillment. Dr. Ronald Fritz, who volunteers, remarked, “That brings me joy knowing that I’ve done something good for them.”

Cura Smiles continues to be a beacon of hope and care, demonstrating the powerful connection between dental health and overall confidence.

