Cultural Fest at Waterfront Park celebrates Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It really felt like summer at Waterfront Park on Saturday as people enjoyed their holiday weekend with plenty of sunshine, red, white, and blue drinks, and fresh burgers on the grill.

“Today you can feel part of a team, a family," said Wendy Calderon, a VFW District 1 commander. "Everybody has different good food, different accents - a little bit of everything, but we’re all here in the United States and that’s a good feeling.”

The event, organized by Brady Farmer and his wife, featured a variety of food and drinks representing diverse cultures.

“The sunburn and the breaking back," Farmer said. "It’s all worth it tonight when we lay down and say ‘We did that’”.

There’s something for everyone here: from grilled cheese to Vietnamese coffee to oxtail. Farmer said nothing overlaps so that people can get the maximum diversity and culture in a small space.

“My grandma taught me things, my mother taught me things," said Chef Donte Sanders at Jamaica Love. "So I put my own twist to it and everybody can taste what good food is.”

“It’s all about different cultures, different arts vendors, bringing everybody of all cultures all religion to come together in unity,” Farmer said.

Part of the proceeds will go to the Farmer’s nonprofit, Devoted to Youth Foundation, and veterans services at the local VFW.

“When we get out of the military, we don’t know where to go, what to do," Calderon said. "We don’t know what group we belong to. So when someone welcomes you, it’s a good feeling.”

There’s no better way to celebrate our country than by giving back to those who protect it, while embracing this melting pot of cultures.