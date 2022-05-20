CSU San Marcos student awarded posthumous degree

San Diego (KGTV)- Former CSU San Marco soccer player Dante Longo is awarded a posthumous degree. The student died in a car crash earlier this year.

“He knew what his goals were. He loved athleticism,” said his father, Charlie Longo.

“He’s always the center of attention,” says sister, Brie Longo. “Not because he’s seeking it, but because that's his presence that's his energy.”

The 24-year-old was funny, charismatic and the heart and soul of the Longo household.

In 2018, the Chula Vista native miraculously survived a crash that left him in a coma with severe injuries.

“He did overcome a lot of hurdles,” says Brie. “He came back from his last accident not just from a vengeance but with such a good attitude.”

But on February 6th, El Cajon Police say Longo’s car crossed into another traffic lane, killing him.

“How do you become so lucky, so lucky for so long,” says his mother Kim Longo, as she tried to hold back the tears. “I guess we just hit the jackpot with him you know.”

To honor the former student, CSU San Marco presented Dante Longo’s family with his posthumous degree. They all crossed the stage in his honor. But as thousands of 2022 grads were excited for this moment, it was a tough one for the family.

“For me, it’s not a bitter-sweet day, it’s just bitter,” says Brie. “This is the first of so many milestones that we won't be able to have with him.”

The family says they will continue to keep his memory alive. They plan to turn his physical training business “Longo Strong” into a non-profit. One goal of the non-profit will be to install workout equipment in public spaces, to encourage everyone to be physically and mentally fit. The family says they are already in contact with local leaders.

“I think this will be the launchpad for us trying to take the next step of what we’re supposed to do,” says Kim.