CSU, CFA reach agreement following first day of labor strike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California State University announced its agreement with the California Faculty Association, according to a press release sent by CSU Monday night.

Representing around 28,0000 faculty members, the CFA had its first day of a five-day systemwide labor strike on Monday.

Despite the rain in San Diego, faculty at San Diego State University and Cal State San Marcos were also on the picket lines, alongside faculty members in CSU's 21 campuses.

“I am extremely pleased and deeply appreciative that we have reached common ground with CFA that will end the strike immediately,” CSU Chancellor Mildred García said in a release. “The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system’s long-term financial sustainability. With the agreement in place, I look forward to advancing our student-centered work — together — as the nation’s greatest driver of social mobility and the pipeline fueling California’s diverse and educated workforce.”

The faculty union requested a 12% raise in a new 3-year contract. Other issues include parental leave, health and safety concerns and class sizes.

CSU officials offered a 5% raise. They say agreeing to the union's demands would mean layoffs and cuts to important programs.

This agreement comes after Friday's tentative agreement with CSU and the Teamsters union, averting another similar strike.

