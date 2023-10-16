Cruising is no longer a crime in California

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cruising will no longer be a crime in the state of California after Gov. Newsom signed Assembly Bill 436.

"You hear people say that’s just a hobby. That’s just a car. These are over $100,000 cars," said Jovita Arellano, president of the United Lowrider Coalition.

Lowriders say it’s a lifestyle, and now that lifestyle is back in full force after Newsom signed a bill repealing cruising bans statewide.

“It shows us that assembly members, senators, and now the governor is embracing our culture so it will take away the negativity,” said Arellano.

It’s the latest step to change the negative reputation that led to laws banning cruising.

“Lowriders have been stereotyped, especially since it’s reinforced by Hollywood that we’re always the bad guy. We’re bad people. In reality, we’re not," said Marisa Rosales, vice president of the United Lowrider Coalition.

To understand the stereotype, we must go back to the 1990s.

Locally, Highland Avenue served as the mecca of cruising in National City.

“The cruises brought crime. We understand that, but it really wasn’t. It wasn’t the cruisers. It wasn’t the ones who own the lowrider it was the onlookers," said Arellano.

More than two years ago, the ULC started a mission to change the narrative and repeal the ban in National City. After facing some roadblocks while working to repeal that ban, they reached out to assembly member David Alvarez.

In January 2023, he introduced AB-436.

“We had to do our homework. We had to create support letters. We created videos and we inundated assmebly members with support letters from all over the state of California," said Arellano.

While the bill was making it way through to the governor’s desk, National City repealed its ban in May 2023.

Now, it’s time to cruise.

“Now, the younger generation coming in they will be able to practice this component of the culture that’s very important because that’s how we showcase and that’s how we build camaraderie," said Rosales.

The United Lowrider Coalition has a youth council that is currently working on lowrider bikes.

The law will take effect in January 2024.