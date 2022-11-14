CrossFit ATR holds free workout to support veterans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In honor of Veterans Day weekend, one local gym offered a free, open workout Saturday for a fundraiser.

As people got in an hour of intense training, it was all for a non-profit.

CrossFit ATR hosted two free workouts in hopes to collect donations for the Veterans Village of San Diego, a group that helps veterans with housing issues.

The gym had boxes to collect clothes and even set up an online account for monetary donations.

Adam Gelfand, the owner of the gym, has grandfathers who are veterans. He says they had the support they needed after their experiences in war, and now he wants to make sure all veterans get that same support.

This is the second annual event.

Last year, CrossFit ATR raised hundreds of dollars to support Veterans Village.