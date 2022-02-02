Watch
Crews work to repair water main break in Golden Hill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A broken water main in Golden Hill left about 15 homes without water service Tuesday evening.

ABC 10News learned an 8-inch-diameter concrete water main broke in the 3200 block of B Street.

"Currently, 15 customers are without water service. The concrete pipeline that was installed in 1955," a city spokesperson said in a statement.

City crews set up a watering station nearby for residents to get fresh drinking water while crews repaired the main.

"Customers who are impacted by the water main break will be receiving a boil water notice with further instructions," said a city spokesperson.

City crews said the repairs will be complete and water service will be restored by Wednesday morning.

There is no immediate word on what caused the main break.

