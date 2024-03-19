Crews work to clear inlet following winter storms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Restoration is underway after recent storms damaged a beach parking lot and eroded the beach.

At the beginning of March, the inlet connecting Cardiff State Beach and the San Elijo Lagoon was completely clogged.

Now, construction crews are hard at work clearing it in order to protect the habitat for the wildlife that call it home and a beloved surfing spot.

"What we're doing right now is we're dredging out sand and then creating tidal flow within the lagoon so it can breathe," said Doug Gibson, executive director of Nature Collective.

Nature Collective is the non-profit group charged with conserving and restoring the area.

Gibson said it's important for the area to flow because it's home to nine endangered species.

"If they don't happen simultaneously or two times a day then we start having problems with the oxygen and the things like when the fish and species can't survive," said Gibson.

Gibson said a healthy fish habitat means healthier water for surfers to catch waves in.

Nature Collective's work will also allow beach-goers to keep enjoying carefree beach days.

"We are going to try to put some sand back," he said.

Gibson said this is one small thing his team can do to protect the area.

"We're in a position of climate change where these unique situations are going to continue to erode away our infrastructure," said Gibson.

Crews are also replenishing dunes the non-profit said have protected coast highways from erosion over the past few years.

Crews will continue work in Cardiff for at least the next two weeks.

