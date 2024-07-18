Crews respond to brush fire on MCAS Miramar, SR-52 traffic impacted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— A brush fire broke out on the MCAS Miramar Military base Thursday afternoon, impacting traffic in the area.

The fire started around 2:56 p.m. on the base, north of State Route 52 and Highway 163 and grew to 15 acres, with a moderate rate of spread, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Five acre brush fire on @MCASMiramarCA base north of SR 52 & Hwy 163. SDFD & Miramar crews working this incident. No structures threatened, no evacs currently.

Crews requested CHP to close 52 westbound at 163. Plz use caution in area. #miramarfire pic.twitter.com/wd3Qk3HYu1 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 18, 2024

Caltrans San Diego posted on X that the right two lanes of westbound State Route 62 west of State Route 163 are closed.

Update: The left lane has reopened, the right three lanes remain closed. https://t.co/7pbfQty289 — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) July 18, 2024

SDFD also said on X that no structures are threatened and there are no evacuations as of now.

MCAs Miramar provided a statement below:

"The MCAS Miramar and San Diego Fire Departments are working under a unified command with San Diego in the Lead as the first arriving Fire Department. This was no training occurring and the cause is yet to be determined. Both departments are actively engaged in the 15-acre brush fire on base. The Safety and security of the San Diego community remains a top priority of MCAS Miramar and our local partners in containing the fire."