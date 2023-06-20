Crews put out brush fire in Rainbow area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Firefighters on Tuesday afternoon made relatively quick work of a brush fire that erupted in the Rainbow area in San Diego’s North County.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, the so-called Rainbow Fire was reported just before 1:15 p.m. near Rainbow Heights Road.

Officials tweeted the blaze had burned at least one acre as of 1:25 p.m., “with a moderate spread and a potential of 10 to 15 acres.”

At around 1:38 p.m., Cal Fire San Diego tweeted crews were able to stop the fire's spread at just one acre burned.

Crews would remain at the scene to put out any potential hot spots, officials said.