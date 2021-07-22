Crews rescue woman trapped in car after rollover crash off I-5 in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Emergency crews rescued a woman trapped in her car following a rollover crash off Interstate 5 in the South Bay early Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at around 4:30 a.m. off northbound I-5 near eastbound state Route 54, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the driver, for reasons unknown, lost control of her car and rolled onto a grassy area before the vehicle came to rest on its roof.

It took nearly 30 minutes to free the woman from the wreckage, with crews using the Jaws of Life to cut the car’s doors in order to free her.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

The cause of the crash is under a CHP investigation.