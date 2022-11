SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was freed from a vehicle Wednesday that was stuck in about 4 feet of water near the Tijuana River Valley in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, authorities said.

Firefighters and lifeguards from the San Diego Fire Department received the call around 8:20 a.m. Crews safely extricated the man at 9:07 a.m.

It did not appear that he suffered any injuries, officials said.

There is no word on how the vehicle ended up in the water.