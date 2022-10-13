Crews rescue driver from overturned car in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Emergency crews rescued a driver from a car that crashed in a San Carlos neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The wreck occurred at around 12:45 a.m. on San Carlos Drive near Bisby Lake Avenue, according to San Diego Police.

Police told ABC 10News the driver lost control of his car for unknown reasons and struck several parked vehicles before overturning. The car came to rest upside down on another parked vehicle.

It took responding emergency crews over 30 minutes to cut open the car to pull the driver from the wreckage.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Police said the driver would be evaluated for possible DUI.

No other injuries were reported