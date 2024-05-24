Watch Now
Crews rescue driver after car veers off road in Emerald Hills

Posted at 10:18 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 13:18:28-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 34-year-old man was seriously injured Friday when he drove off a roadway in Emerald Hills and down an embankment, the San Diego Police Department said.

The man was driving a 2005 Lexus southbound on 1700 Kelton Road at 1:37 a.m. Friday when, for an unknown reason, he made an unsafe movement to the left and drove off the road, according to SDPD Officer Sarah Foster.

He was taken to a hospital and treated for a fractured left femur and ankle, the officer said.

SDPD traffic units responded and were investigating the crash.

