Crews make quick work of Pacific Beach apartment fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire at a two-story apartment in Pacific Beach was quickly knocked down Tuesday with no injuries reported, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Crews responded at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to the apartment in the 1900 block of Thomas Avenue, the SDFD said. The fire was knocked down at 5:55 a.m.

One person was evaluated but opted not to be transported to a hospital.

The fire started in a bedroom and extended to the hallway but was quickly extinguished by firefighters, authorities said.

