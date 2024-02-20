Watch Now
Crews make quick work of Pacific Beach apartment fire

Posted at 10:30 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 13:30:43-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire at a two-story apartment in Pacific Beach was quickly knocked down Tuesday with no injuries reported, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Crews responded at 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to the apartment in the 1900 block of Thomas Avenue, the SDFD said. The fire was knocked down at 5:55 a.m.

One person was evaluated but opted not to be transported to a hospital.

The fire started in a bedroom and extended to the hallway but was quickly extinguished by firefighters, authorities said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
