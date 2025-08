SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department knocked down a vehicle fire Saturday near the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood.

Crews were sent to southbound Interstate 15 and Camino del Norte around 11:45 a.m. Saturday in response to the burning vehicle, which also had a trailer, the department said.

It was unclear what started the fire, but no injuries were reported.

According to the SDFD, 25 personnel were dispatched to the vehicle fire, with assistance from the city of Poway