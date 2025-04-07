Crews battle suspected homeless encampment fire in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Firefighters were battling a brush fire Sunday that broke out in an apparent homeless encampment, and a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the blaze, authorities said.

Units responded around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a fire adjacent to Interstate 805 in the 3500 block of Dwight Street in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

According to the California Highway Patrol, smoke was seen from a suspected encampment near the freeway, which spread to vegetation in the area.

Fire officials said the blaze had not threatened surrounding areas or motorists.

Further information on the suspect was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

