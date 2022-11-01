Crashes on SR-52 leads to heavy traffic backup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two separate crashes on state Route 52 in the Tierrasanta area led to a heavy traffic backup during the Tuesday morning commute.

The first wreck, which involved at least four vehicles, was reported just before 4:15 a.m. on the westbound side of SR-52 on the transition ramp to northbound Interstate 15.

A second crash occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on westbound SR-52 several miles from the ramp to I-15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The response to both crashes forced the closure of the transition ramp and led to traffic congestion in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.