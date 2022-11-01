Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crashes on SR-52 leads to heavy traffic backup

sr_52_crash_truck_110122.jpg
KGTV
sr_52_crash_truck_110122.jpg
Posted at 6:41 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 09:41:47-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two separate crashes on state Route 52 in the Tierrasanta area led to a heavy traffic backup during the Tuesday morning commute.

The first wreck, which involved at least four vehicles, was reported just before 4:15 a.m. on the westbound side of SR-52 on the transition ramp to northbound Interstate 15.

A second crash occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on westbound SR-52 several miles from the ramp to I-15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The response to both crashes forced the closure of the transition ramp and led to traffic congestion in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Leadership

Nominate a Leader Today!