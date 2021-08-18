Watch
Crash on SR-94 in San Diego's Mount Hope area leads to traffic backup

KGTV
SR-94 crash (Aug. 18, 2021)
Posted at 6:33 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 09:36:52-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A crash involving several vehicles, including a motorcycle, forced the closure of multiple state Route 94 lanes in the Mount Hope area and led to a major traffic backup during the busy Wednesday morning commute.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported just before 5:20 a.m. on the westbound side of SR-94, near the transition to Interstate 15.

While the cause of the crash is unclear, ABC 10News learned at least six vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the wreck.

Due to the emergency response to the crash, multiple westbound SR-94 lanes were shut down.

As of 6:15 a.m., traffic on westbound SR-94 was backed up to Federal Boulevard, near Interstate 805.

