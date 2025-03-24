Watch Now
Crash involving big rig blocks SR-78 lanes in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck prompted delays in both directions on a highway in Oceanside Monday.

The crash occurred at 7:40 a.m. Monday on state Route 78 in between El Camino Real and Jefferson Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said smaller vehicles were involved and there was a significant amount of debris.

All westbound and at least one eastbound lane on SR-78 at Jefferson Street was blocked, according to Caltrans.

The cause of the crash was unclear.

