Crackdown on Mexican Mafia nets arrests, seizures of guns, drugs, money

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As part of a multi-agency investigation led by the FBI San Diego Field Office, authorities Thursday arrested five suspected associates of the Mexican Mafia and seized guns, drugs and alleged criminal proceeds, the federal agency reported.

The suspects, who were taken into custody in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties, will face federal charges of operating an illegal gambling establishment, money laundering and importation of methamphetamine, according to the FBI.

The ongoing investigation has so far resulted in the arrests of 16 suspected associates of the Mexican prison gang, the agency reported.

Also taking part in the investigation are the FBI's Los Angeles office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Imperial County Sheriff's Office; and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The FBI declined to provide further details about the operation, including the identities of the arrestees.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.