Covid variant JN.1 cases rise in U.S.

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — "This service is truly a blessing to the community," says Lemon Grove resident Brenda Leverette.

She is talking about the free Covid testing site at the Lemon Grove Senior Center. Leverette and her family members, some who are flying in from out of town are getting tested there.

"I do not want the rest of my family sick. It is important that we have a joyous happy Christmas together," she added.

San Diego County has several free testing sites. You do not even need to make an appointment. Jessica Sanchez manages the Lemon Grove location. She says with the new variant and the holidays, more people are testing positive.

"We have noticed our numbers are spiking, in the last 3 weeks. We have been receiving phone calls to go out to facilities and do mass testing. The test will show if you have Covid. It will also show Influenza A and B," said Sanchez.

Meanwhile, Leverette says she gets tested often because it’s better to be safe than sorry.

"There could be a pandemic again. That’s what we do not want in this country," she added.

ABC 10 news visited the site on Tuesday. There was no line.