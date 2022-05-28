COVID-19 cases spike in San Diego County as Memorial Day weekend approaches

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV)— 8,850 COVID-19 cases were reported in San Diego County over the past week, an increase from last week’s 7,007.

The spike comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has moved the county into a medium-risk level for COVID-19.

This means the CDC recommends some precautions such as, masking up on public transportation or wearing a mask in indoor public settings for people at high risk for severe illness, but no mandates are currently in place.

Many people are expected at San Diego's businesses this Memorial Day weekend, and the county reminded San Diegans who may become infected with COVID-19 that treatments are available for free, including monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills, regardless of health insurance or immigration status.