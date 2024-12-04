Covered California: What you need to know about healthcare coverage this open enrollment season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the nation anticipates potential shifts in healthcare policy under a Trump presidency, Californians are evaluating their options for affordable insurance. Navigating the healthcare system can be overwhelming for many, but Covered California's website can help simplify the process. Open enrollment is currently underway.

What Is Covered California?

Covered California is the state’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance marketplace, where residents can shop for, compare, and enroll in health insurance plans online.

“We are where any Californian that needs health insurance — for yourself, for your family — can come compare options,” said Jessica Altman, Executive Director of Covered California. The program ensures access to healthcare regardless of pre-existing conditions, with 90% of enrollees receiving some form of financial assistance to make their plans more affordable.

Uninsured but Eligible: Closing the Gap

According to Altman, in San Diego County alone, 127,000 people currently receive their health insurance through Covered California. She estimates, however, that an additional 100,000 uninsured residents are eligible for low-cost or even no-cost health insurance.

“Any pre-existing conditions, nothing like that would ever bar you from coverage or result in you paying more for coverage,” Altman reassured.

New Coverage Options for DACA Recipients

For the first time, DACA recipients are now eligible for health coverage through Covered California. Altman says this inclusion aims to expand access and reduce the number of uninsured Californians.

Potential Impacts Under a Trump Presidency

When asked about the possible effects of a Trump presidency on Covered California, Altman noted that the program’s focus remains on enrolling as many residents as possible.

“What we're going to be watching the most is whether the federal government will continue to support affordability," said Altman.

While it’s too early to predict any specific changes or cuts, she says they remain committed to providing Californians with the resources they need to secure coverage and urged those interested to visit their website.

Important Enrollment Deadlines

Open enrollment for Covered California is happening now and runs through January 31st. However, to have your coverage start on January 1st, you must enroll by December 31st.

For more information or to start exploring plans, visit CoveredCA.com.

