Couple hands out hot meals, supplies to flood victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Tuesday, a couple handed out breakfast burritos and hot tea to the Mountain View residents whose homes were flooded by Monday's storm.

Michelle Hernandez and her wife walked down 42nd Street, and their relative Miguel drove in front of them; the trunk of his car popped open to show an array of food and drinks.

The family paid for all of it, but none of the food was for them.

“They always say God bless us," Hernandez said. "In return, we say God bless you; we hope you recover from this sooner than later.”

There are multiple generations of families living in each home, along with their pets, according to Hernandez.

Those Hernandez and their family passed were looking through the wreckage for glimmers of hope, clearing out soaked furniture and personal belongings. Most residents did not have gas or electricity.

"I didn't expect to see what I've seen," Hernandez said. "Drove the neighborhood I was like, 'Oh my gosh this is really bad.'"

Hernandez started helping on Monday and has come back every day since. She's handed out 40 to 60 home-cooked meals in various neighborhoods, along with snacks and cleaning supplies. In the wake of this devastation, the residents received the items with a smile.