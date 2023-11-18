Couple accused of murdering former landlord filed for restraining order, court documents show

SAN DIEGO — Court documents obtained by ABC 10News reveal a couple accused of murdering their former landlord filed a restraining order against them earlier this year.

Cory Skellion, 27, is accused of murder and his wife, Brooklyn Broadway, 25, is accused of accessory to murder.

San Diego Police arrested the couple after they say Skellion was driving a van with the former landlord clinging to the hood for several blocks, before the landlord was slung from the car on November 10.

The landlord sustained major trauma and died the next day.

The incident happened at the intersection of Imperial Avenue and 45th Street in the Mountain View neighborhood.

However, investigators say the altercation began near a residence in the 4100 block of Jamul Avenue.

Police believe Skellion bumped the landlord with the van, then the landlord grabbed the hood and the suspect drove away with the landlord on the car.

According to court document, Broadway filed for a restraining order against the landlord in August claiming the landlord was harassing them.

In October, a judge denied the restraining order.

Skellion is booked in the San Diego Central Jail. His first appearance in court is expected to happen on Monday.