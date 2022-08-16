County Supervisors to consider 'by-name-list' for homelessness efforts

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will Tuesday consider a proposal to implement a "By-Name-List," which would have the name, homeless history, health and housing needs of every person experiencing homelessness -- with their consent and updated in real-time.

"The By-Name-List will transform the strategy to end homelessness from an anonymous issue into one focused on each individual's needs," said Supervisor Jim Desmond. "It will also allow for providers to be much more effective at treating and knowing each person."

According to the Regional Task Force on Homelessness' 2022 Point-in- Time count, there has been a 10% increase in homelessness since 2020. The point- in-time count is a one-day snapshot of those experiencing homelessness and registers a minimum number of 8,427 homeless people across San Diego County, with the true number likely considerably higher.

"The challenges of finding every person in a car, canyon, or under a bridge, is impossible, but every effort is made to find and engage as many people as we can," a statement from the Regional Task Force on Homelessness said when the count was released in May.

A countywide By-Name-List is intended to provide detailed information that helps communities better match housing solutions with the needs of individuals, and helps track real-time changes in the size, composition, and dynamics of the population.

``This action is a common-sense move to make us more effective as we tackle the homelessness crisis," said Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer. ``Addressing this challenge together across jurisdictions, as a region, means taking steps like this to strengthen our data and coordination and ensure the most vulnerable don't fall through the cracks."

If the initial list proposal is approved, the county's Chief Administrative Officer will work with county staff, community organizations, service providers, local governments, people with lived experience and the Regional Task Force on Homelessness to explore the feasibility the list and determine the benefits and costs associated with its implementation.

The county could then consider a phased-in approach focusing on subregions, such as North Costal and North Inland regions.

The RTFH count included 4,106 unsheltered San Diegans, with 4,321 individuals in shelters. Of those surveyed, 85% said they had fallen into homelessness while living in the region.

The 2022 count was conducted in February by more than 1,400 volunteers across the county. It was the first such count since January 2020, before the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent increase in shelter options.

Comparisons between 2020 and 2022 should not be measured by the same standard and that heavy rains the night before and frigid temperatures the morning of the count may have impacted the number of people sleeping outside, RTFH leaders said. Still, the total number of people sleeping outside without shelter increased by 3%.

The Point-in-Time Count saw an increase in families experiencing homelessness of 56% from 2020. Black San Diegans, who make up less than 5% of the total population in San Diego County, made up 24% of the region's unsheltered homeless population.

While 24% of San Diegans experiencing homelessness were over 55 in both 2020 and 2022, this year's count showed 47% of those seniors were experiencing homelessness for the first time, with 57% having a physical disability. The oldest person surveyed living on the street in San Diego County was 87.

According to RTFH numbers, between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, more than 36,500 San Diegans interacted with homeless services, meaning the true number of San Diegans living without permanent housing could be far higher than what the count found.