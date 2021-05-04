County Supervisors consider stronger eviction protections amid pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Right now, under California law, those who can’t pay for rent because of financial hardship cannot be evicted through June.

Tuesday, county leaders may vote on a plan that would change that for our county.

The board will consider granting final approval of an ordinance to limit evictions to only instances where there is "an imminent health or safety threat," to other tenants and occupants of the same property. According to the ordinance, the protections would last until 60 days after the governor lifts all stay-at-home and work-at-home orders.

If passed, this would end a landlord’s ability to terminate a tenant for reasons such as re-occupying the unit, taking it off the market, or making major repairs.

Ayesha Anand, a landlord, said she believes the ordinance would infringe on the rights of property owners and homeowners.

"If passed this ordinance would unjustly take away the rights of property owners and homeowners to their space. I want to take back my space," said Anand.

Before the Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Nora Vargas held a news conference outlining why this temporary assistance is essential.

"Both state laws have loopholes and unfortunately, evictions are still happening in San Diego County now it’s up to us to put forth temporary protection to ensure the well-being of families in our communities," Vargas said.

Adding this would keep families like Patricia Mendoza’s off the streets. Patricia lives in Imperial Beach. Within the last year and a half, she’s lost her job and fought eviction three times.

"Housing is a human right. As mothers, fathers, as workers, children, and seniors. We deserve respect and dignity and this is where it all starts," said Mendoza.