County supervisors approve nearly $30M for new treatment facilities; children's mental health crisis center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved nearly $30 million, via the state Proposition 1 program, for an adult substance abuse treatment facility in National City and a mental health crisis center for children.

Voting on consent, the board approved $29.8 million for construction to start on the Substance Use Recovery & Treatment Services facility, which will house 72 beds for adults and 16 new recuperative care beds.

No timeline was made available for the two new treatment centers.

According to board Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer, both treatment centers "will deliver care before a crisis becomes a catastrophe. That's how we stop the revolving door and build a behavioral health system that saves lives."

The two new projects are part of what Lawson-Remer described as a $185 million, broader regional effort for substance abuse and/or psychiatric treatment that includes the McAlister Institute, at Amity Vista Ranch in Vista; Palomar Health Foundation in Escondido; Inner-Tribal Treatment in Pauma Valley; and Casa de Amparo in San Marcos.

"These wins aren't just about dollars -- they're about delivering care, stability and dignity in the neighborhoods where it's needed most," said Lawson-Remer, who is also the acting board chair.

"We made a promise to build a system that treats mental health and addiction as public health issues, and that's exactly what we're doing," she added.

Lawson-Remer said that with state funding now in place, "local governments must move swiftly to accelerate construction, remove red tape and get shovels in the ground."

Passed by California voters in March 2024, Proposition 1 is an overhaul state's mental health care system, creating 11,150 behavioral health treatment beds, along with housing and 26,700 outpatient treatment slots.

The mental health treatment upgrades would be paid for primarily through the issuance of nearly $6.4 billion in bonds.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

