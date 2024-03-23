County partners with Uber Eats to offer free meals to flood victims

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — For the past two months, a hotel room has served as one-year-old Lamar's temporary home after his family's residence was washed away in flooding on January 22. Lamar's mother, Jeneth Gonzalez, has worked hard to provide for her family facing the challenges.

Gonzales said the family of three spends about $50 to $60 on food every day. Now, with the arrival of a $500 Uber Eats voucher on Friday, she is getting some relief.

“That’s what I’m saying it’s a big help it is," Gonzalez said. "We’ll be good for a while with this.”

Around 900 flood victims are eligible for this support provided by the county.

Eligible recipients, including those in the county's housing voucher program, received notifications via text or email on Friday, containing instructions on redeeming the voucher through the Uber Eats app.

The amount on the voucher depends on the following factors:



Number of people in the household

If hotel provides breakfast to people in the program

If participants are getting food from other organizations

“I’m just happy there’s groceries because I would probably use that," said Lisa Sheffield, another flood victim.

The vouchers expire after seven days, with the option to renew as needed. However, the county said they cannot estimate how long this service will last.

