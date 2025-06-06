County offers to save San Diego beach fire pits from budget cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County is offering to save fire pits at beaches in the city of San Diego that are currently on the chopping block in Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed budget.

The county is offering $135,000 to fully fund maintenance of the fire pits through the upcoming fiscal year, as part of efforts to preserve this popular beach amenity.

The money would come from the County’s D3 Community Enhancement Grant Program.

Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer and City Council President Joe LaCava announced the funding proposal Thursday.

The fire pits were targeted for elimination as part of Mayor Gloria's efforts to close the city's nearly $260 million budget deficit.

In a press release, the county said the City of San Diego would "retain responsibility for operating the fire pits," but the County is offering the grant as a one-year backstop.

City Council has the final say on the budget and will continue discussions on Friday. A final version of the budget is expected to be passed by Tuesday.

