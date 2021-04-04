Watch
County health agency lifts closure of Coronado beaches

Posted at 3:23 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 18:23:58-04

CORONADO (CNS) - Health officials lifted the water contact closure for the Coronado shoreline Sunday, after testing confirmed that water quality meets state health standards following recent Tijuana River sewage contamination.

The order included beaches from Avenida Lunar through North Beach in Coronado.

Recent water quality testing confirmed that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting these beaches, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

The area was closed Saturday to recreational water contact.

The ocean shoreline from the international border to the north end of Silver Strand State Beach will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

