County environmental health lifts water contact closure for Imperial Beach

Posted at 2:20 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 17:20:05-05

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) - The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality Monday lifted the water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline.

This includes beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach.

According to the DEHQ, recent water quality testing has confirmed the ocean water is safe for recreational use along the Imperial Beach shoreline following recent sewage impacts.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are also safe for water contact.

