Could the underdog come out on top? Odds makers favor the Padres for a World Series run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Friar Faithful is ready for Game Four of the Padres versus Dodgers Division Series.

"The whole place was rocking from the beginning. It was filled to the rafters and it was just rocking. It felt like it was going to come off the foundation," said Fay.

Fay and Steve were inside Petco Park during Game Three and they are 'Friar'-ed up for Game Four.

It’s the Padres chance to clinch the series against the Dodgers and head to the team's first NL Championship series since 1998.

"We got 'No-No Joe' tonight. We’re taking it tonight," said Fay.

The hometown kid, Joe Musgrove, will be at the mound, and Padres fans are hopeful.

“Joe pitched so well in the last close-out game when they had a chance to eliminate the New York Mets— he already has experience — a good feeling in what happened the last time out," explained ABC 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins.

Higgins explained after the Padres stellar performance, the underdog is now topping predictions lists for who has the best chance to make it all the way to the world series.

He said when the Padres started their playoff journey, they were the number five seed, but odds makers are favoring them after they eliminated the Mets and have a lead on the Dodgers

“Part of that is because in the other series the Atlanta Braves— who are another favorite and losing to the Philadelphia Phillies. If the Padres and Phillies both win their series, Padres would have home-field advantage in the next round of the National League Championships," said Higgins.

Fans said the energy is already electric this playoffs season — and say if a world series were to come to San Diego— they’d celebrate.

"I can’t even imagine what it would be like to have a celebration come to San Diego to win a world series. It’s been a very long time so well overdue," said Megan Lantz, Padres fan.

Game Four begins at 6:37 p.m. at Petco Park.