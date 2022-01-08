Coronado Police look for hit-and-run driver after man is found injured in park

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is in a San Diego hospital after he was run over by a hit-and-run driver in Coronado Thursday night.

"This driver- they knew they hit something. When they backed up they saw it was an actual person and they fled for whatever reason," said Sergeant Ryan Brennan, Coronado Police Department.

Brennan said the victim- is a 32-year-old man. He is responsive and he saw the driver of the truck that hit him parked nearby, according to Coronado Police.

The truck was described as an F-150, a possible Raptor model. Police added the suspect they are looking for is a white man wearing a black beanie.

"He sustained multiple serious internal injuries and has gone through several surgeries over the past 24 hours. He was talking last night to us and this morning. So we're hoping for a full recovery, said Sgt. Brennan.

He added the victim is a regular at the park.

Coronado resident Ben Martin is also a regular.

"It puts it into perspective too where I walk my dog all the time - you know- if that was me, my dog, my sister- I would be devastated," said Martin.

Martin asks the driver to take accountability for their actions.

"If you make a mistake just own up and do the right thing that moment. The repercussions are going to be a lot less drastic if you do the right thing that moment."

Coronado Police are asking for residents that live nearby with cameras to come forward if they caught the driver on tape.

If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to call Coronado Police at (619) 522-7350.